A Tuesday night fire at a Maplewood townhome building displaced all 11 residents.

Fire and EMS crews arrived at McKnight Townhomes Condominium Association, south of Lower Afton Road, after 7 p.m. There, a car fire had spread from a vehicle parked in a driveway to a multifamily townhome building, with flames moving up the outside of the building to its attic, according to a news release from the Maplewood Fire Department.

The exterior of the building was burned extensively. Maplewood assistant Fire Chief Ryan Schroeder said attic space above multiple units also burned.

One person received medical treatment at the scene. A firefighter underwent a heat-exhaustion evaluation, according to the press release. The displaced residents are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Fire crews left the scene by midnight. Maplewood Fire and the Ramsey County Fire Investigation Team are working to determine the fire's cause.