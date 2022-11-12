Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

East Ridge made life uncomfortable for No. 1-ranked Maple Grove, cutting a 17-point deficit to a single touchdown early in the fourth quarter Friday.

That's when the Crimson defense stiffened and quarterback Jacob Kilzer put the Crimson offense on his back, running repeatedly for clock-killing first downs as Maple Grove held on for a 24-17 victory in a Class 6A quarterfinal played amid snow flurries at Chanhassen High School.

Maple Grove led 24-7 in the third quarter, but East Ridge grabbed momentum with a 78-yard pass from Tanner Zolnosky to Riley Schwellenbach, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylin Reese.

East Ridge recovered the ensuing onside kick and followed soon after with a 25-yard field goal by Luke Ryerse with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Maple Grove ran the clock down to 1:48 and pinned East Ridge at its own 7 after a punt. Maple Grove clinched the victory with an interception by Henry Stang.