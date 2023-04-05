Law enforcement in Mankato said it needs the public's help in locating a man with a violent history who grabbed his toddler son from his custodial mother's apartment and has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Walter Brown, 29, left the home in the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with 2-year-old Koran Brown on March 24 after threatening to kill the mother, according to felony charges filed Tuesday of deprivation of parental rights and violation of a no-contact order.

Walter Brown's last known communication was with an acquaintance around 2:30 p.m. on March 24, according to a police statement.

"Neither Walter nor Koran Brown have been seen or heard from since, and there is concern for their welfare," the statement continued.

Walter Brown is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair with dreadlocks with blond tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos. Koran Brown is Black with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 507-387-8725.

According to the charges:

Koran's mother contacted police on March 29 and said Walter Brown took off with Koran, one of three children the two have together. She has custodial rights.

She said Brown entered the apartment through a sliding glass door after she refused to let him in the front door. Brown grabbed Koran, some of the boy's clothes and walked out.

The mother said she started "blowing up his phones," and Brown would reply with threats to her and suggested he would kill himself.

Eventually, he ignored her calls and blocked her on social media. She added that it looked like he came back and retrieved more of Koran's clothes and other belongings.

A police trace of Brown's phone pointed to it being at an airport south of Knoxville, Tenn., on March 30, then a Memphis airport and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Surveillance video failed to show Brown at the Twin Cities airport.

The no-contact order stems from charges that a drunken Brown grabbed a knife and threatened to kill his children and their mother in August in the family's home. He went on to stab holes in the wall and a door, according to felony assault charges.

The mother called 911 as Brown continued breaking a toilet, the bathroom mirror and other items, the charges read. Brown violently resisted the officers, at one point kicking one of them in the chest, until he was eventually arrested, the criminal complaint continued.