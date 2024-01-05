Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man and a woman were fatally shot in a home in southwestern Minnesota, where law enforcement said Friday that no suspects are being sought.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday by a caller about a medical emergency at the residence on S. Center Street in Lake Benton.

Sheriff's deputies and emergency medical responders arrived and found in the home a woman who was dead and a man critically wounded, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and died there, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A gun was found in the residence. Sheriff Bob Bushman said no suspects are being pursued.

"The investigation has determined that this was an isolated incident," a statement from the sheriff read, "and there is no threat to the community."

The sheriff did not disclose who was responsible for the shooting or the identities of the man or the woman.