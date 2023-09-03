Where Daniel "Dan Dan" Robertson lay in wake in the basement of Gichitwaa Kateri church in south Minneapolis last week, photos depicted him as a happy boy surrounded by a large family. The most recent ones pin him around high school age, when he attended Hinckley-Finlayson, about 100 miles north of Minneapolis. After that, family members didn't get to take more photos of him.

Dan was about 16 when he moved down to the city in want of two things: a community where he felt he belonged, and his father. He was 18 when his father died after being beaten on Franklin Avenue. Dan was never the same, said his sister Elizabeth Robertson, 42. He turned to drugs and lived on the street. Family members would see him once every few years and worry.

"My brother Dan was always waiting for my dad to come back and get him, for him to sober up and do what he needed to do to come back," said Elizabeth. "But watching him go through that into his teenage years and then to lose him to the streets when my dad finally wanted to be sober ... it kind of helped Dan go toward that."

Dan was 32 when he died last month at the Wall of Forgotten Natives homeless encampment along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis. Named after the original tent city that stood in the same site five years ago, the camp attracted some 140 residents who had been swept from smaller camps across Minneapolis following a rapid succession of closures by the city and MnDOT. The Wall too was closed the day after Dan's death.

Dan was respected as a kind and compassionate person by those who live unsheltered in Minneapolis' encampments. He was known to pick up trash around camp, provide power through his small electric generator and share what little he owned.

Robertson had intermittent housing. At the time of his death, there was an apartment in his name in St. Paul. Yet he gravitated toward encampments and his second "family," because he couldn't stand the solitude.

On August 23, other encampment residents called 911 when Dan had a seizure in his tent in the extreme afternoon heat. Someone gave him Narcan in case it was an opioid overdose, but the medicine had no effect.

Encampment organizer Nicole Mason, a Little Earth resident who does sobriety outreach, said Dan had a pulse when they checked his wrist.

But according to 911 logs and police incident reports, Hennepin Healthcare EMS couldn't find one a short time later. Two minutes after entering the camp, they coded the incident "dead on arrival." A large crowd became angry when they saw EMS wouldn't do more to attempt resuscitation.

"All the relatives were begging behind them, saying, 'Please stop, come back, he has a pulse, please," said Mason at a press conference the day after Dan's death, when state troopers cleared the Wall.

Dan's friends carried him to the edge of the encampment and placed him in front of first responders. Reports said they checked his vitals a second time with a heart rate monitor to verify the lack of a pulse, and covered him with a sheet.

"There was no pulse and they state there was nothing they could do," wrote Minneapolis Police Officer Rebecca Footman. "I observed Robertson's skin had turned blue and pale."

Dan's cause of death is not known. His family has not received medical examiner reports, and a data request by the Star Tribune has not yet been answered.

His family doesn't know what to make of the conflicting narratives surrounding his death. According to opioid overdose trainings now widely available to the public through Hennepin County as well as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, if someone is turning blue with no pulse, chest compressions and rescue breathing should be performed while naloxone is continuously administered.

"Just because my brother was out there living like that doesn't make it right for someone not to help him," said Dan's sister Rosie Robertson, 41. "I guess that's what I've been struggling with. He was worth fighting for."

Hennepin Healthcare spokeswoman Christine Hill said in a statement, "The paramedics and EMTs, along with other responders, use their training and guidance from medical protocols to perform an assessment of the patient and determine the appropriate interventions or resuscitation if there is any chance of survivability. Once on-scene assessments and treatments have been rendered, the patient may be transported to a hospital by ambulance, refuse care, be left in the care of another responsible party, or sadly – if the patient is deceased, the local police and medical examiner assume control of the incident scene."

Dan's 24-year-old niece Alawnna Robertson said an aunt asked her to identify her uncle's body. Seeing him on the pavement haunts her. She'd rather remember how he was when they were young: always going somewhere on his bike, ringleader to a bevy of relatives, babies under the arm.

It's particularly hurtful to see social media snidery from strangers making light of his death at the Wall, Alawnna said, referring to posts calling for her uncle's body to be disposed of with the trash.

"He was very stubborn, quiet, smart as hell," said Dan's brother John Robertson, 31. "He was a caretaker, my big brother."