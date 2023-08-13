A Friday night house party in south Minneapolis was double cause for a big celebration. A band was playing numbers from its new recording. Another person was having a birthday.

But the good times at the punk venue Nudieland abruptly ended about 10:15 p.m. when gunmen fired into a crowd of people assembled in the backyard of the house on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue S.

Multiple people were injured, police said. One man died. Two suspects seen running away on foot were still at large on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died in the shooting. But on Sunday, Bryan May said he is still coming to terms that his best friend and bandmate August Golden, 35, was killed.

"He was one of my favorite songwriters," said May, who played with Golden in the Minneapolis punk band Scrounger. "Talented."

May met Golden over a decade ago when they both lived in Santa Cruz, Calif. May moved into a house where Golden and 30 other people were living. The two hit it off immediately, May said.

"He was one of the most inviting people," May said.

They lived together in five different homes over the years before both ended up in different cities. May and Scrounger band roadie Jac Brown settled in the Twin Cities. Golden had been living in New Orleans, but moved to the Twin Cities just over a year ago to be near his girlfriend, May said.

Golden was deeply involved in the punk scene locally and nationally, and was the guy who was always helping with sound or bringing the microphones to warehouse or basement shows similar to Friday's event, May said.

That is what he was doing Friday night. The show was meant to be an event where people could gather to listen to new music and get to know each other, Brown said.

"He made things happen," May said. "He was dedicated to the subcultural world we live in. He wasn't just a spectator."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Saturday that police believe at least one person at the house was being targeted by a shooter. That made the news even tougher to swallow, May said.

"It does not feel real," he said.

O'Hara said 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene, and that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting the investigation. Police have not elaborated on a possible motive.

Golden's death had spread far beyond the Twin Cities as the entire punk community — locally and nationally — is mourning. Two online fundraisers to support victims who were shot and Golden's girlfriend had generated more $145,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

"Let's come together to support Caitlin as she processes this unfathomable loss," one fundraiser reads. "She's given so much to the community, it's her turn to be supported."

Golden cared deeply for his family, including his mother whom he talked to daily, those who knew him said. He also was an artist and photographer and was always there for others.

"He helped other people make art," Brown said.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this story.