A shooting in south Minneapolis on Friday night left one man dead and six people injured, one critically, police said.

Police responded to the 2200 block of 16th Avenue S. about 10:15 p.m. Friday. Gunfire was reported to have struck a crowd of people hanging out in a backyard, police said. Early information indicated that two suspects walked up the alley and began shooting, police said.

Arriving officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Officers also later learned that additional people had self-transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One man in his 30s died at the scene, police said. Six others were shot. One man has "a potentially life-threatening" gunshot wound, while four men and one woman have noncritical injuries.

The two gunmen reportedly fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the deceased man and determine the cause of his death.