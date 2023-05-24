A 29-year-old St. Paul man was released without charges from the Hennepin County jail Wednesday following his involvement in a fight on a Metro Transit light-rail platform that ended when another man was fatally struck by a train.

Reginald Eugene Snelling, 41, of Minneapolis, died from multiple blunt force injuries and asphyxia from colliding with and being compressed by the train following the fight at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the 5th Street light-rail platform in downtown Minneapolis. His death was ruled a homicide and the other man involved was arrested that night. The Star Tribune does not generally name suspects until they have been formally charged.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's office initially asked for an extension to reach a charging decision, then said in a statement Wednesday that the office is deferring any potential charges until receiving final toxicology and autopsy reports and additional law enforcement investigation.

"There is clear Metro Transit video of the interaction between the decedent and the subject of the investigation, which begins inside a light rail car and continues on the station platform after they exited the train," the statement said. "The video raises questions and legal issues that must be resolved to ensure any possible charges are supported by sufficient evidence to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court and that the state is able to overcome possible defenses that could be raised."