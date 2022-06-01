A man has admitted in court that he fatally shot another man on a Metro Transit bus more than two years ago in downtown Minneapolis.

Malcolm J. Lessley, 29 of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court last week to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the gunfire that occurred on Feb. 6, 2020, on a southbound C-Line bus that was stopped at the transit center on Ramp A at 9th Street and N. 1st Avenue.

Tommie McCoy, 51, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and neck. A man with McCoy survived gunshot wounds that had him hospitalized immediately afterward in critical condition at HCMC.

The plea agreement between the defense and prosecutors calls for Lessley to be sentenced on June 21 to a term of 26 2⁄ 3 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Lessley is expected to serve roughly 16 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Also last week, Lessley pleaded guilty to assault in connection with threatening to shoot a cabdriver in the head in Brooklyn Park in December 2018.

According to the charges:

Lessley, who had boarded in north Minneapolis, moved to the middle of the seating area of the bus. Surveillance video from inside showed Lessley and McCoy appearing to talk to each other before Lessley moved several seats closer, took out a handgun and shot McCoy in the face. Immediately afterward, Lessley shot the second man, who was standing next to a door, in the head.

Lessley had the gun with him when he was arrested a few blocks away at 7th Street and Nicollet Mall, the charges said.

Lessley has previous convictions in Minnesota for aggravated robbery and theft.