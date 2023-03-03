Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and received a term of more than 19 years for killing an accomplished Twin Cities performing arts teacher nearly a year ago in the victim's downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Jhmahl L. Shannon, of Robbinsdale, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after admitting to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the asphyxiation of Patrick D. Moore, 50, on April 22 in his home in the 600 block of N. 1st Street.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Shannon is expected to serve the roughly the first 11 2⁄ 3 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Moore was on the faculty at Lundstrum Performing Arts in north Minneapolis, said its managing director, Joan Olson. She said that even after Moore had suffered strokes and needed a wheelchair and the help of an assistant, he continued to teach.

Moore's biography on the Lundstrum website said he was a "triple-threat performer and choreographer, who has sung, danced, acted and choreographed his way through 25 years in performing arts."

His professional performing credits included "The Wiz," "Five Guys Named Moe" and "Black Nativity," the bio page continued.

According to the criminal complaint:

Shannon called 911 on the night of Moore's death and told police he had knocked out a man who had sexually assaulted him. Shannon met officers outside the apartment building and was taken to HCMC for a sexual assault examination, then jailed.

Police found Moore's body on the floor just inside the apartment. He had injuries to his head, neck and chest, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Shannon told police he met the man at a downtown bar around closing time. He said they went to Moore's apartment with plans to smoke marijuana and party with others. However, no one else showed up, and Moore didn't have any marijuana.

Shannon claimed Moore allowed him to sleep over and later awoke to Moore sexually assaulting him.

Shannon said he "wrapped his legs about [the] victim's neck and squeezed hard, strangling the victim," the charges read. Shannon also punched Moore while still strangling him.

Along with this case, Shannon's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for weapons possession, disorderly conduct, robbery, burglary, theft and drug possession.