A man police say is a gang member has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a restaurant robbery in Bloomington, where the owner was shot and nearly died.

Marshawn M. Davison, 21, of Columbia Heights, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in connection with robbing Penn Lake Roast Beef on June 16, 2020. After his prison time, Davison will be on supervised release for another three years.

His accomplice, 22-year-old Devon D.R. Glover, pleaded guilty in federal court to two weapons-related counts for his role in this robbery and another holdup of a liquor store a week later. Glover awaits sentencing on Sept. 22.

Kevan Tran, 57 at the time of the robbery, was in his restaurant near S. Penn Avenue and W. 90th Street, where he was shot in the chest and hand. Police found him just outside a nearby store.

Officers applied pressure to a chest wound as Tran struggled to breathe, and his pulse was undetectable. Medical responders took over and took Tran to HCMC, where he recovered and later returned to his restaurant.

Glover told police it appeared Tran was going for his waistband. Glover said he drew his gun, but it went off inadvertently.

On June 23, 2020, Glover was among others who robbed McCafferty Fine Wine and Spirits in the 1300 block of Randolph Avenue in St. Paul and beat an employee in the head while threatening to shoot her.

Davison and Glover were known to law enforcement as being in the street gang known as EBK/PBK.

Glover's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, theft and drug possession. He had been on probation at the time of the robberies until June 2023.

Davison was convicted in 2019 in Ramsey County of aiding and abetting robbery. His probation was to run until January 2023.