A man was shot and killed after a verbal dispute behind a house in the Elliot Park neighborhood of Minneapolis late Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded about 5:35 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting in the 1500 block of Park Avenue, Chief Brian O'Hara said in a news briefing at the site near an apartment complex.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Neighbors were performing CPR, O'Hara said. The man later was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Neighbors reported hearing a dispute and a single gunshot, O'Hara said. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the public is not in danger. O'Hara said they are pursuing several leads.

It was the city's 13th homicide in 2023.