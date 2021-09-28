A man died after an excavation trench partly collapsed where crews were building an apartment building in Lindstrom, Minn.

Law enforcement responded to a call about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting the man was a victim of the collapse, according to a Lakes Area Police Department news release. The man was removed but he was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted out.

The name of the man, who was 48, was not immediately released.

Police, the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

