A man died after he and his truck went through the ice Friday on Lake Mille Lacs, officials said.

The incident occurred near the MSA Flagship Inn in rural Isle, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was identified as Richard F. Gadbois, 80, of Isle. The Sheriff's Office said Gadbois had on a flotation device.

"This is another reminder to the public that ice conditions are not safe for driving cars and trucks on right now," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "The ice was approximately 6 inches thick where this tragic incident took place. The recommended guideline for clear ice is 13-17 inches for a truck.

"The ice on many lakes across the state is not good clear ice due to rains and [recent] warm temperatures."

A man called 911 about 10:50 a.m. concerning a truck and someone floating on the open water, the Sheriff's Office said. The caller said he brought the man back to shore, where he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.