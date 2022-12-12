A 23-year-old Minneapolis man stands charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a woman to death inside a north Minneapolis apartment last week.

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram is accused of killing 24-year-old Sharayah N. Batchelor over an argument Thursday afternoon inside her apartment complex at 1201 Banneker Av. N. He was arrested later that night and made his first court appearance Monday. Calls left with his public defender were not immediately returned.

According to criminal charges:

Ingram admitted to police in an interview that he was at the apartment the day of the shooting. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a violent criminal history that includes domestic assault by strangulation.

Officers responding to the shooting found Batchelor laying on the living room floor with a pool of blood around her head and another woman yelling for help. Batchelor died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The witness told officers that Batchelor got upset at Ingram for having marijuana on her table and they got into an argument. That's when Ingram pulled out a revolver and threatened to use it. He then fired at Batchelor, stepped towards her and fired again before fleeing the apartment.

Surveillance video showed Ingram leaving the apartment. When officers arrested him at a residence in the 300 block of N. 27th Avenue, they found the revolver in his room with two spent cartridge casings.

Ingram remains in the Hennepin County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.