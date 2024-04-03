A man who held police at bay for several hours during a standoff in Woodbury Monday has been charged with seven felonies, including domestic assault, violating a no contact order and making threats of violence.

Timothy Kennedy, 30, of St. Paul, had gone to the home of his estranged wife to visit a child the couple the shared despite an August court order preventing him from having contact with her. Kennedy had been drinking all day and at some point assaulted the woman and led to others in the home at the time to call for help, according to charges filed in Washington County District Court.

According to charges:

Police went to the home on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road about midnight after getting call from somebody in the residence who reported a disturbance. A woman who answered the door turned officers away. But about 90 minutes later, officers returned to the home to find chaotic scene with people fleeing the residence and several men outside yelling "He's in there," the charges said.

The men also told officers that Kennedy had beaten up a woman inside the residence and threatened to shoot anyone that came into contact with him, charges said. At the time there were five children and several others inside the residence, the charges said.

Kennedy and his estranged wife were in her bedroom when he hit her on the side of the head. Thinking he was being playful, she threw water on him. One of the woman's adult sons heard the woman yell "Get off me" and said he heard sounds consistent with his mother being assaulted, the complaint said.

The son attempted to intervene, but Kennedy grabbed a knife and started swinging it at him. Kennedy also began stabbing walls, breaking objects and threatened to kill others in the house if they called for help. He also promised to drop an infant on its head if anyone called for help, charges said.

Officers and a SWAT team surrounded the home and evacuated adjoining townhomes as a precaution. Kennedy was taken into custody about four hours later, police said Monday.

Kennedy had his first court appearance Wednesday and is due back in court April 29.



