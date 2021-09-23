A trucker backed over and killed a man walking along a western Minnesota highway Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:40 a.m. just west of Wheaton, the State Patrol said.

The semitrailer truck was backing out from 650th onto Hwy. 27 and hit the man, the patrol said.

Authorities said the pedestrian was 24 years old and from Waite Park, Minn. His identity has yet to be released.

The truck driver, 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter, of Glenwood, Minn., was not injured.

