A 57-year-old man has admitted to a felony for causing a four-vehicle pileup on a snowy and icy Coon Rapids road that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured others in his family.

Pedro R. Flores, of Blaine, agreed with Anoka County prosecutors Thursday to plead guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on Nov. 30, 2019, that killed Gautam Pujari, of Lino Lakes.

The plea deal calls for Flores to serve a seven-month term spread over three years and up to 10 years' probation. Judge James Cunningham will decide on Jan. 13 whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.

The criminal vehicular homicide count Flores is pleading guilty to addresses him driving on Main Street with gross negligence that afternoon nearly three years ago.

Flores was heading east in his pickup and skidded over the median and into traffic, where he hit the family's car head-on, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said Flores was traveling at least 55 miles per hour, close to the speed limit but too fast for the poor wintry conditions that included a significant accumulation of snow that was continuing to deepen, patches of ice and winds of 15 mph.

He is not admitting to the other charges initially filed against him in October 2020: criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or an illicit drug, four counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of drunken driving.

Court-authorized testing determined that, less than three hours after the crash, Flores had a blood alcohol content of 0.038% percent, below the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charging document said. But testing also revealed THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Flores' record in Minnesota includes a drunken driving conviction in 2017 in Sherburne County as well as speeding in northwestern Minnesota in 2012, going 104 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. He also has a drunken driving conviction in Nevada.

The boy's mother, Mamanta Patil Bovi, who was 37 at the time of the crash, and his sister, Sinchana Pujari, 5, suffered serious injuries. The car's driver and children's father, Suresh Shrimant Pujari, 37, was slightly injured.