A man accused of stalking a little girl in 2018 was killed in Grand Marais, Minn., by the child's father, according to the Cook County sheriff.

Deputies were called to the home shortly after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street where they located a 78-year-old man who lived there with "multiple areas of trauma to the head," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen identified the victim Thursday as Lawrence V. Scully. In 2014, Scully came up short in his bid for mayor of Grand Marais, a popular getaway destination on the Lake Superior shore.

A 27-year-old man reported the altercation with Scully to the Sheriff's Office. He was arrested, remains jailed and awaits charges as the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assists the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

County Attorney Molly Hicken said late Thursday afternoon that her office has yet to receive the case from investigators, but expects to charge the suspect Friday.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Eliasen did not specifically explain the circumstances behind the killing, but he did tell the Star Tribune that the two men "had experienced conflict in the past where an [order for protection] was applied for. I am not 100% sure if it was ever granted."

In 2018, Scully was accused by the man who allegedly killed him of stalking the 22-month-old girl when she would be taken on walks from her Grand Marais daycare. Protection sought by her father was granted temporarily by a judge but then dismissed within several weeks, according to court records.

The sheriff also said Scully was convicted in 1979 in Kanabec County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. He left prison in 1982, according to state Department of Corrections records.

During a mayoral candidates' forum with WTIP Radio and Cook County News-Herald in October 2014, a few weeks before the election, Scully said he used to live in the Twin Cities, graduated from Hopkins High School and moved to Grand Marais in the early 1980s. He said he did electrical wiring work, volunteered helping seniors and has done antler carvings.

Scully received 42 votes. Jay Arrowsmith DeCoux won the mayoral election with 345 votes and unseated incumbent Larry Carlson.