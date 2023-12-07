Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 20-year-old man wounded during a drive-by shooting in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning died on Tuesday, police said.

Minneapolis police responded to the area of W. Lake Street and Grand Avenue S. just after 2:30 a.m., where they found a man with critical injuries and rendered aid. The victim was rushed to HCMC and died late Tuesday.

He has yet to be publicly identified.

Investigators believe the man was hanging out with friends in a nearby parking lot when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. He was the only one struck by the gunfire.

The homicide was among a spate of weekend shootings — including an armed carjacking — that killed four and wounded at least seven others across the city.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and may lead to a financial reward.