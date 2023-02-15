Major Snowstorm Late Next Week?

MnDOT's 2022-23 Name a Snowplow contest

The votes are in! This year, more than 64,000 people voted for their favorite names – and we're excited to welcome eight new names to the MnDOT snowplow fleet.

Winter Weather Headlines Through Midday Wednesday

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

WHEN...Until Midday Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today will turn to snow from west to east this evening as much colder air arrives. A period of moderate snow will occur late evening and overnight as winds increase steadily and gust as high as 55 mph. A flash freeze and whiteout conditions are likely.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota.

WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today will turn to snow from west to east late this evening as much colder air arrives. A period of light to moderate snow will occur late evening and overnight as winds increase steadily and gust as high as 55 mph. A flash freeze is likely and whiteout conditions are possible at times.

Total Snowfall

total snowfall across the region from PM Tuesday into AM Wednesday will range from a few inches across western and northern Minnesota to up to 1" around the Twin Cities. Unfortunately, temperatures will fall very quickly through the day Wednesday, so flash freeze conditions may be possible. Plan on slick and slippery roads despite minimal snowfall across the Twin Cities.

Soggy Tuesday Ahead

The weather outlook from AM Wednesday to AM Thursday shows lingering snow showers early in the day. It will be windy with falling temperatures, so areas of blowing snow will be possible northwest of the Twin Cities, where the heaviest snow has fallen. We'll also see falling temperatures, so roads will be slick across much of the region.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows cooler weather moving in for the 2nd half of the week. In fact, highs on Thursday may only warm into the teens, which will be quite a bit below average for this time of the year. The cold weather won't stick around too long as readings look to warm back into the mid/upper 30s by the weekend. However, it does look like we'll have some cooler air returning by the last full week of the month.

Snow Depth

As of Monday, February 13th, the MSP Airport still had 7" of snow on the ground. Meanwhile, there's nearly 2ft of snow on the ground in Duluth, across northern Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan.

25th Longest Stretch of 6" Snow Depth a MSP

Believe it or not, the MSP Airport is currently sitting at its 25th longest consecutive stretch of at least 6" of snow on the ground. There has been at least 6" of snow on the ground since December 20th with the maximum snow depth at 16" on January 5th & 6th. With ran and warmer weather in place on Tuesday, the snow pack will continue to dwindle. By the way, this is the longest stretch of at least 6" of snow since 2014 (1/14 to 3/13), that was a 59 day day stretch.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 15" to 25" above average this month. 55.6" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 9th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, February 15th shows much cooler air in place than it was earlier in the week. The high will likely occur early in the day, which will be around 30F, and will fall through the rest of the day. There will be lingering snow in the morning with a minor coating possible with drier, colder and windier weather in place later in the day.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will be much colder through the day with falling temperatures in the wake of a storm system that brought widespread rain and snow to the region on Tuesday. Feels like temps on Wednesday will be much colder through the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities through the day Wednesday shows falling temperatures through the day with readings in the lower 20s by mid/late morning. Lingering light snow chances will diminish by mid/late morning as well. Winds will be very strong in the morning with gusts approaching 30mph to 40mph. Winds will slowly subside as we slide through the later part of the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

It will definitely be a much colder day on Wednesday with feels like temps in the single digits. Not only will it be colder temperature-wise, but winds will be much stronger, so it'll feel pretty raw through the day.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions this week will continue to stay active with another potent storm system developing and moving northeast. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the Central & Southern US with heavy snow on its northern side.

Severe Threat Next Wednesday & Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible both Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas in the Central & Southern US that could see large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

After a very soggy and somewhat snowy Tuesday, temperatures will be much colder on Wednesday and Thursday with falling and below average temperatures. We'll get back to near average on Friday and nearly +10F above average temperatures again this weekend.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Lingering light snow showers will be possible AM Wednesday with windy and colder temps moving in. The cold air doesn't last too long as temps return to near average on Friday and above average this weekend.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures lingering across the Western US and moving into the Midwest. Meanwhile, the southeastern part of the nation will be warmer than average.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across much of the nation.

Major Snowstorm Late Next Week?

By Paul Douglas

It would be dreadfully premature to write winter off. Talk of spring is wildly premature. A fast-forward March? Old Man Winter: "Hold my beer". I don't want to bury the lede: some of the weather models I trust the most hint at a big pile of fresh snow the latter half of next week. As in (very) plowable.

Prevailing steering winds aloft have been blowing mostly from the Pacific Ocean since January; a mild, relatively dry pattern for Minnesota. Heavy snow requires 2 things: a deep, established layer of cold air. And a wrinkle in the jet stream that sends a plentiful supply of moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. We may have both of those ingredients late next week. It's 7-9 days out. Confidence levels are still low. But I'm covering my (Doppler) just in case.

Yesterday's drenching rain ends as a slushy coating this morning; icier west of MSP. A couple of chilly days give way to a weekend thaw, before teens and 20s return next week, setting the stage for an end to our snowy drought? Yep.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Flurries taper. MSP slush. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 29 & falling.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NNW 10-15. Low: 10.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, feels like February. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 19.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, average temps return. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 3. High: 26.

SATURDAY: Thawing out. Peeks of sunshine. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 22. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, stiff breeze. Winds: W 15-25. Wake-up: 27. High: 39.

MONDAY: Sunny and colder. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 7. High: 18.

TUESDAY: A little light snow possible. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 16. High: 22.

This Day in Weather History

February 15th

1921: An early blast of spring weather invades Minnesota. Thunderstorms were reported across the southern portion of the state. Winona had a high of 67.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 15th

Average High: 28F (Record: 63F set in 1921)

Average Low: 13F (Record: -25F set in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 0.87" set in 1967

Record Snowfall: 8.5" set in 1967

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 15th

Sunrise: 7:13am

Sunset: 5:40pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 27 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 55 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 40 minutes

Moon Phase for February 15th at Midnight

2.6 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will be very mild across the eastern half of the nation, where temps could be nearly +10F to +25F above average. Some locations in the Ohio Valley and Eastern Great Lakes and Northeast could be near record. Meanwhile, the western half of the nation will be cooler than average with temps running -15F to -25F below average and even near record cold highs.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday will be quite active in the Central US with scattered showers and storms in the Southern US, some of which could be strong to severe with areas of rain. Areas of heavy, plowable snow will develop on the northern edge of this next developing storm.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through midweek looks very active in the Central US with scattered showers and storms in the Southern US, some of which could be strong to severe. Meanwhile areas of heavy snow will traverse through the Central US, which will likely disrupt travel for some.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts in the Southern US. There will also be heavier pockets of precipitation across parts of the Midwest and across the Rockies.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. Parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes could be dealing with areas of heavy snow for the 2nd half of the month. Stay tuned!

Climate Stories

Climate refugee crisis has landed on Europe's shores – and we are far from ready

"As adverse weather conditions intensify, the amount of climate change refugees entering Europe is increasing. However, the EU is not ready, and policymakers should address the issue before a destabilisation of the European social order takes place, writes Ibrahim Özdemir. Ibrahim Özdemir is an ecologist and consultant to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) since 2015. He is professor of philosophy and ecology at Üsküdar University and founding president at Hasan Kalyoncu University, and previously was Director-General at the department of foreign affairs in the Turkish Ministry of Education. Last year, the highest number of migrants entered the EU since the 2015 refugee crisis. Yet, policymakers are failing to recognise what this signals: the start of an unprecedented climate refugee crisis – which could quickly destabilise Europe's social order. And we are far from being prepared. In the same week, my home country Turkey suffered the most severe earthquake in almost a century – displacing nearly 300,000 people in neighbouring Syria – the EU is hosting a high-level migration summit."

"Physicists Propose Blasting Moon Dust Into Space to Fix Climate Change"

"In case you haven't noticed, things are getting a little bit desperate when it comes to climate change. We need global solutions and meaningful action as of yesterday, but our political leaders and corporate overlords alike are mostly doubling down on the status quo. Enter: Theoretical physicists. A group of researchers from the University of Utah believe they've hit on a possible fix for the ongoing, human-caused warming of Earth. And—buckle up for this one—their cutting-edge proposed solution is to shoot millions of metric tons of moon dust into Earth's orbit every year to partially block out the Sun's rays, thus cooling the planet. We're officially at the point in environmental collapse where scientists think it's worth exploring lunar mines and a space-based dust distribution system to buy time. Meanwhile, down on Earth, fossil fuel companies are achieving record profits, abandoning even their weak emissions reductions promises, and actively working to increase their oil and gas production. This... says a lot about society."

"Battling nature to keep climate project alive at Mauna Loa"

"Two and a half miles above the Pacific, with the combined exhalations of a vast swath of humankind and its cars and factories blowing toward him, Aidan Colton looked out over the volcano's snow-streaked summit and lifted up a glass flask the size of a coconut. He held his breath — even the carbon dioxide from his lungs might corrupt the sample. After a moment, he opened the valve. The air he is collecting at Mauna Kea is feeding the world's longest-running rec­ord of direct readings of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. The measurements constitute the most complete body of firsthand evidence for how Earth's chemistry has changed since the mid-20th century, contorting the global climate. They represent a triumph of long-haul scientific commitment. And they were thrown into crisis late last year."

