We kind of knew this already but now it's official: Madonna's July 30 concert at Xcel Energy Center is postponed along with the rest of the North American leg of her Celebration Tour.

But the good news is that she'll return to the road on Oct. 14 in London, for a seven-week European run as scheduled.

Madonna made the announcement Monday on Instagram:

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

The 64-year-old superstar was hospitalized on June 24 with a "serious bacterial infection," her manager Guy Oseary announced on June 28. He said the tour, which was slated to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, was postponed but he offered no further details.

There are still no dates for the rescheduling of the 41 North American shows for what is being touted as a greatest-hits tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of Madonna's career.

Live Nation, the concert promoter, encourages concertgoers to "hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced."

Madonna last performed in the Twin Cities in 2015 at Xcel Energy Center.