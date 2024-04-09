Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The four teams that will play in the NCAA men's Frozen Four beginning Thursday at Xcel Energy Center have a combined 49 players on their 2023-24 rosters that have been selected in the NHL draft. And that doesn't even include a player who will likely hear his name called first at the Sphere in Las Vegas in June.

Here's a look at the top 10 NHL prospects in the Frozen Four:

1. Macklin Celebrini

Boston University, fr., forward

Celebrini is the top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and is expected to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in June. The 6-0, 190-pounder is tied for second nationally with 64 points on 32 goals and 32 assists. And, oh yeah, Celebrini is only 17.

2. Will Smith

Boston College, fr., forward

First-round NHL draft pick, (fourth overall), 2023, San Jose

Smith (23-46-69) leads the nation in scoring and assists.

3. Cutter Gauthier

Boston College, so. forward

First round (fifth overall), 2022, Philadelphia, traded to Anaheim:

National goal-scoring leader (37-27-64) also has 13 power-play markers (tied for first) and 10 game-winners, most in the country.

4. Zeev Buium

Denver, fr., defense

The smooth-skating Buium is the No. 4-ranked North American skater in the 2024 NHL draft. His 38 assists are tied for the most nationally among blue-liners.

5. Ryan Leonard

Boston College, fr., forward

First round (eighth overall), 2023, Washington

Ranks fifth nationally in points (31-28-59), and his 13 power-play goals are tied for first.

6. Gabe Perrault

Boston College, fr., forward

First round (23rd overall), 2023, New York Rangers

Ranks sixth nationally in points (18-39-57) and has nine power-play goals.

7. Gavin Brindley

Michigan, so., forward

Second round, 2023, Columbus

Big Ten Player of the Year has 25 goals and 28 assists.

8. Rutger McGroarty

Michigan, so., forward

First round (14th overall), 2022, Winnipeg

6-1, 205-pounder captained Team USA to World Junior gold and has 16 goals and 36 assists with Wolverines.

9. Lane Hutson

Boston University, so., defense

Second round, 2022, Montreal

All-America selection as a freshman has 15 goals and 34 assists this season. Five of his goals are game-winners, including in the Sioux Falls Regional final vs. Gophers.

10. Frank Nazar III

Michigan, so., forward

First round (13th overall), 2022, Chicago

Had a breakthrough season with 17 goals and 24 assists.