The M2 MacBook Air isn't just the best overall MacBook, it's our pick for the best overall laptop. It's our favorite because it offers stellar performance from Apple's latest M2 processor, along with long battery life and a design that works for a wide range of users. And we feel that Apple's MacOS is more intuitive and easier to use than Microsoft Windows.

The latest M2 MacBook Air's 13.6-inch display is slightly larger than the previous M1 model's screen.

M2 MacBook Air (13-inch, 2022)

CNET TAKE: The 2022 MacBook Air got its biggest refresh in many years, moving to the M2 chip and adopting a new design. Thanks to that MacBook-Pro-like design, larger display (13.6-inch vs. 13.3-inch), faster M2 chip and a long-awaited upgrade to a higher-res webcam, it's now my favorite Mac, with one caveat. At $1,099 from Apple, it costs $100 more than the previous M1 version. We have seen it on sale, however, for as low as $899.

The MacBook Air goes beyond the Pro models it mimics in one important respect: It adds new colors to the space gray and silver, with a new goldlike starlight and a deep, dark midnight finish.

The key reasons you're going to prefer the new M2 Air over the previous M1 model are:

— Slimmer, more modern design in new colors.

— Upgraded full-HD webcam.

— Larger, brighter display (13.6 inches vs. 13.3 inches).

— Faster M2 processor.

CNET.com