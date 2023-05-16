Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Lynx waived guard Brea Beal on Monday, bringing their roster to 14. The WNBA rosters — which must be set before Friday's opener — can be no larger than 12, but there is no guarantee president of basketball operations and coach Cheryl Reeve will carry that maximum.

Beal was drafted 24th overall — the final pick in the second round — in April's WNBA draft out of South Carolina. She won a national title at Target Center with the Gamecocks in 2022.

The 14 remaining players on the Lynx roster are Natalie Achonwa, Lindsay Allen, Rachel Banham, Bridget Carleton, Napheesa Collier, Damaris Dantas, Dorka Juhász, Kayla McBride, Nikolina Milic, Diamond Miller, Tiffany Mitchell, Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard and Taylor Soule. Achonwa had a baby in April and is on maternity leave.

The Lynx open the regular season on Friday night at Target Center against the Chicago Sky.