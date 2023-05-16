Sportscaster Marney Gellner can usually be found in the studio during Twins games. But she made a rare appearance on the field Sunday to celebrate the news that she's cancer-free.

Timberwolves studio host at Bally Sports North had announced in March that she was battling breast cancer. Last week, she provided her Twitter followers with an update.

"A personal health update: 2 weeks ago today, I had a single mastectomy," she wrote on May 8. "Definitely not part of the original plan, but sometimes the plan changes and you gotta pivot like Ross Geller. I finally got clear margins and I am now breast cancer free! No further treatment needed."

The news triggered an avalanche of well wishes, including one from fellow cancer survivor Randy Shaver.

"Congrats Marney!!" wrote the KARE 11 anchor. "You are now on the other side!! Live life!!"

The Twins noted the news by honoring Gellner before Sunday's game. The team is donating $25,000 each to the Minnesota chapters of the American Cancer Society and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, both in her name.

"Marney is a treasured part of our Twins family and we are truly overjoyed that she is now breast-cancer free," said Kristin Rortvedt, senior director of community engagement for the Twins and executive director of the Twins Community Fund. "The Twins will continue lending our support to organizations that are working tirelessly to reach a day where breast cancer is prevented or cured for all."

Gellner, the first woman to ever do play-by-play commentary for a Twins broadcast, originally broke the news of her cancer diagnosis on KFAN's "The Power Trip" morning show, where she makes regular appearances.

She continues to urge women over the age of 40 to get their mammograms.

"It's been an absolute roller coaster of emotions, but I remain extremely thankful and grateful that this was found so early," she posted on Twitter last week. "What a blessing! Early detection is SO IMPORTANT!"