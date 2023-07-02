Diamond Miller continues to make up for lost time.

The No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA draft, back after missing a month because of a sprained ankle, scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the first half Saturday night, and the Lynx inched closer to reaching .500 with an 86-76 victory at last-place Phoenix.

The Lynx (7-9) won for the seventh time in 10 games following an 0-6 start to the season. The past three victories all came in a span of five days with Miller having returned from injury — the first three victories of her professional career.

Miller shot 6-for-9 from the floor in the first half, including 2-for-4 from three-point range. She also picked up three fouls, the third coming with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left before halftime and the Lynx leading 34-30. But with the rookie on the bench, the Lynx ended the half on a 12-7 run, with Lindsay Allen scoring six points in that stretch.

Miller made the first basket of the second half, too, but Phoenix came back with a 19-3 run to go up 55-51. The Lynx clawed back by scoring the next six points, and after a Brittney Griner jumper tied the score at 57-57, the Lynx got a three-pointer from Kayla McBride and a free throw from Bridget Carleton to close out the half.

After Griner's hook made it 63-61 in the fourth quarter — the All-Star center finished with 23 points on 11-for-19 shooting — the Lynx went on an 13-2 run from there, getting baskets from six different players: an Allen floater, a Carleton three-pointer, a Napheesa Collier layup, a Rachel Banham drive, a Dorka Juhász tip-in and finally a Miller layup to make it 76-63. A McBride three-pointer with 3:02 left put the Lynx up 82-69, and they held on from there.

It was the first time in nine games that the Lynx weren't led in scoring by Collier, who earlier Saturday was named an All-Star for the third time in her career. Collier finished with 16 points, taking only five shots in the first half.

Banham finished with 13 points in 15:27 of playing time and had a plus-minus rating of plus-33 — plus-15 in the first half, plus-18 in the second. Allen had eight points and eight assists.

Griner, who will be one of the starters in the All-Star Game, finished with 23 points, shooting 11-for-19 from the floor for the Mercury (3-12). Former Lynx guard Moriah Jefferson added 14 points and Michaela Onyenwere and Sug Sutton each had 10.

The victory was No. 288 for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who now has sole possession of third place in WNBA history. Mike Thibault has 379 coaching victories and Bill Laimbeer 306.