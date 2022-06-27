7 p.m. vs. Dallas • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (5-14) open a six-game homestand, which ties the longest in franchise history, with the second meeting of the season with the Wings. Dallas defeated in the Lynx 94-78 on May 21 in Texas. The Lynx have defeated the Wings six consecutive times at Target Center. ... The Lynx had a season-high, two-game winning streak ended on Sunday with an 88-85 loss to the Chicago Sky in Chicago. ... Sylvia Fowles had three blocks on Sunday to become the fourth player in WNBA history with at least 700 career blocks. ... Kayla McBride scored 15 points on Sunday to reach 3,500 for her career. ... Jessica Shepard had 15 points and eight rebounds on Sunday. Shepard is fifth in the league in rebounding (8.7 per game).

Dallas update: The Wings (9-10) are coming off an 83-72 loss to Phoenix on Saturday at home. The Wings are 5-4 on the road. ... Arike Ogunbowale is third in the league in scoring (19.5 points per game). She scored 25 points on Saturday. In the first meeting with the Lynx, she scored 20. ... Isabelle Harrison, who is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, had 15 points and 10 rebounds Sunday. ... Marina Mabrey, who is averaging 13.1 points per game, scored 22 points against the Lynx in May. Allisha Gray (ankle), who did not play Saturday, is questionable. Gray is averaging 14.5 points per game. ... Satou Sabally (knee), out since June 13, is expected to be out until mid-July.