6 p.m. vs. Atlanta • Target Center • BSN

Atlanta update: The Dream (14-18), two games ahead of the Lynx in the WNBA standings, outlasted Los Angeles 88-86 on Friday at home. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 28 points. ... Tiffany Hayes, who leads the team in scoring (16.2 points per game), has sat out the past two games after she suffered an ankle injury July 30. ... Hopkins High product Nia Coffey is out for the season because of a knee injury. ... Monique Billings (ankle) sat out Friday. ... After this game, Atlanta will play at Las Vegas on Tuesday and then finish the season next weekend with a home-and-home against New York.

Lynx update: The Lynx (12-20) return home after a three-game road trip, which saw them start the trip with victories on each coast — at Atlanta on July 28 and at Los Angeles on July 31. On Wednesday, they lost 89-77 at Seattle. ... The Lynx are 1-1 vs. the Dream this season, with both games in Atlanta — losing 84-76 on June 1 and winning 92-85 on July 28. ... Sylvia Fowles scored 16 points and tied a franchise-record with 20 rebounds in the first meeting, and she had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the second. Fowles is 25 rebounds away from passing Rebekkah Brunson (2,158) as the all-time leading rebounder in team history. ... The Lynx are 16-3 (including playoffs) all-time against Atlanta at Target Center.