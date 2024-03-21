Minnesota United won not once, but twice Wednesday — and 400 miles from each other.

The club's MNUFC2 second team won on the road for its U.S. Open Cup first-round game against Midwest Premier League's Chicago House AC 3-0, with all three scored by forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith.

Back home at Allianz Field, the Loons' first team scored the night's only goal in a 1-0 international friendly victory over Dublin-based St. Patrick's Athletic.

The Loons won't get three points from either victory, but new head coach Eric Ramsay called both important nonetheless.

Veteran defender Zarek Valentin even said so before the friendly, when he reminded his younger teammates that winning is a habit.

"I'm completely on board with that," said Ramsay, who coached his second game on the Loons' sideline. "That was the important thing tonight: Firstly, we had some progress. We had a good performance, but ultimately if we can win, it just contributes to the club doing well here. Also, the club as a whole with the victory in the U.S. Open Cup, that thing about winning and momentum and positivity is really important."

Adebayo-Smith scored twice in the second half's first nine minutes. The last was his fourth goal scored in four days after he scored his team's only goal in MNUFC2′s 4-1 loss at Los Angeles FC2 on Sunday.

First-team midfielder Kervin Arriaga broke a scoreless tie, too, back home at Allianz. He did so after he turned teammate Bongokuhle Hlongwane's back-heeled pass into a sweeping right-foot shot from 20 yards out in the 57th minute.

Adebayo-Smith finished with a deft touch on counterattacks in the 51st and 54th minutes that sent the reserve team onto the 109-year-old tournament's second round. The draw for that round is Friday.

His big night came in his 100th game as a pro.

"I feel like I'm just learning," Adebayo-Smith said by video call with reporters. "The places I've been. The coaches I've played for. Different things that brought me success in the past, I'm just using them now in Minnesota. I'm taking every little experience I can get, and I just keep going."

The Loons signed Adebayo-Smith in January to a three-year contract with a 2027 club option in a trade with the New England Revolution. He played 30 games and scored 12 goals for the MLS Next Pro Revolution II in 2023.

The MNUFC2 reserve team on Wednesday repped the franchise in a U.S Open Cup reconfigured after MLS balked at participating as it has because of a schedule increasingly crowded with more competitions such as the new Leagues Cup that debuted last summer.