Loons Game Day

7 p.m. vs. Colorado * Bally Sports North, SKOR North radio (1500 am)

Both teams enter with 2-2-2 records. The 10th-place Loons are 1-1-1 at home, the 9th-place Rapids 0-2-1 on the road. Both teams have scored as many goals as they've allowed. That's five by the Loons and eight by the Rapids.. … Colorado has scored 19 total goals in its games against the Loons and 15 of those 19 have come in second halves. Last season, the Rapids turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory that dropped the Loons to 0-4 to start the season. They also turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory while playing a man short.

INJURIES

The Loons list Romain Metanire (hamstring), Chase Gasper (just back Friday from MLS' substance abuse and behavioral health program) and Patrick Weah (knee surgery, out for season) all as out. The Rapids list Braian Galvan (knee), Aboubacar Keita (knee) and Oliver Larraz (leg) as out.