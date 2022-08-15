The Metropolitan Airports Commission voted unanimously on Monday to award a three-year contract for three shoeshine stands at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to D.G. Express, ending the reign of Royal Zeno Shoe Shine, a small Black-owned ,family-run shoe shine company whose roots go back 60 years.

The 9-0 vote followed an impassioned plea by the widow of an attorney who once represented the Zeno family, urging the commission to keep the Zeno business. But commissioners said that the decision was fair, although they gave no details on why they preferred D.G. Express.

D.G. Express also has a Black owner, Danny Givens Sr. He began operating three stands at the airport in 2016, which was later reduced to two stands, while Rosemary Zeno had three stands. The commission proposed to reduce the number of stands from five to three and award one contract, resulting in bids by three companies.

Royal Zeno, who began shining shoes at the airport in 1962, bought out the previous owner in 1969, and operated his shoeshine stands until his death in 2009. His daughter, Rosemary, who had been shining shoes at the airport since the 1980s, took over the business.

Standing in the lobby outside the commission meeting room at the main terminal, Rosemary Zeno said was in tears after the vote. "I'm just hurting, I'm just sad," she said. "The airport has come to this....I've been stabbed in the back."

Zeno said that she had had an on-and-off relationship with Givens Sr. for 27 years. He also worked at the Zeno stands. "I taught him a lot about the shoe shine business," she said.

According to the commission's request for proposals, the winning shoeshine company will operate one stand at Terminal 1 in the main mall, and one each on Concourse C and Concourse F. The lease agreements sets a minimum month rent of $700 at each location, for a total of $2,100 with the operator paying $20 per month for each shoe shine stand to cover utility costs.

In the point system developed by a committee that recommended to the commission that Givens get the contract, up to 400 points were awarded for customer experience for each bidder, up to 400 points for experience, management and operations, up to 100 points for rent and up to 100 points for being a disadvantaged business enterprise. The points that each firm who filed a bid received were not revealed, Airports officials said such data would not be public until after a contract is awarded and signed, because of restrictions in the state's data practices act.

Rick King, the commission chair, said in interview last week that D.G. Express was scored highest by the committee, while a second bidder run by women came in second, and the Zeno Shoe Shine firm ranked third.