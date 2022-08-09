The Royal Zeno Shoeshine stand has a lengthy history at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Interational Airport.

Royal Zeno began shining shoes there in 1962, bought out the shoeshine company owned by Elwood Johnson in 1969 and his family has been operating it since. He died in 2008 at the age of 90 and his daughter, Rosemary Zeno, continues to run the operation with three shoeshine stands at the airport.

At 53 years, it may be the longest-running local business at the airport

But the small Black-owned firm is on the verge of being jettisoned by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC). As a result of a bidding process, that began in May, the commission is considering a committee proposal to award its shoeshine contract to DG Express, which has operated at the airport since 2017 and is also Black owned.

"I'm heartbroken," said Rosemary Zeno in an interview last week. "This has been my livelihood, something that was passed onto me by my father. I have 11 people (who work at her airport shoeshine booths) who depend on me. What are they going to do?" The 11 include 10 elderly Black men and one Hispanic woman.

No mention was made of the Royal Zeno shoeshine stand's longevity, when the airports commissions operations committee accepted the recommendation of a review committee that gave DG Express the highest score and voted unanimously to recommend it be given the exclusive right to operate shoeshine stands at the airport.

Since then, some supporters of Zeno have spoken out. One critic is Jane Prince, a St. Paul City council member who was an attorney who worked with the late Alan Weinblatt, an attorney who represented Royal and Rosemary Zeno pro bono in the past. "This is very concerning to me," said Prince, "It is a St. Paul business owner whose livelihood is being taken away. This is a really sad turn for the airports commission to take, reducing the number of locations and taking away a legacy business that's been there since 1962."

Jeff Lea, a spokesman for the Airports Commission declined to say what is the oldest business at the airport and doesn't seem to know how long the Zeno stand has been there.

"Our records indicate that Royal Zeno Shoeshine has been operating at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for approximately 40 years, but the company may have a longer operational history in the community," Lea said in an email. "It's hard to verify the longest tenured commercial business at MSP Airport. If you include all businesses and operations, there are certainly one [or] more airlines which have operated at MSP for decades, including Northwest Airlines, which merged into Delta Air Lines."

Lea wrote that the commission published and applied "evaluation criteria" to foster fair competition and select a shoe shine firm "that will best serve the MSP community and the flying public." He added, "As a government entity, the MAC does not award contracts based solely on length of tenure."

This is not the first time the Airports Commission attempted to oust the Zeno firm. In 1998, the commission was about to award the shoeshine business to a new woman-owned vendor from another state, but it produced an outcry from local civil rights groups and others who were sympathetic to Royal Zeno. Both local and national news organizations did stories including a report on NBC's Today Show and another in People Magazine. The commission relented, voting to allow Royal Zeno to keep several stands, along with the other vendor, which has long since left the airport.

In recommending Zeno be kept, then Commissioner John Dowdle, who had earlier opposed Zeno's renewal, noted that the commission was responding to "unprecedented" and "overwhelming" sentiment in favor of Zeno.

More recently, there were six shoeshine stands in operation at the airport, three run by Rosemary Zeno and three others by another firm, Minnesota Shines, which pulled out in 2017. Not wanting a single vendor, the airport brought in DG Express, owned locally by Danny Givens Sr., a lower ranking bidder in 2015 (when Zeno came in first), to run the abandoned three stands while Zeno continued with her three.

Since then, Givens has gotten a number of commendations from MAC officials based on customer comments, and he has a sign posted on his stand in the main terminal, offering free shoeshines on Saturday mornings to people employed to the airport. (Rosemary Zeno says she also offers free and reduce price shoe shines to airport employees but does not post a sign.) One of Givens three stands has closed because of airport construction, he said, and he ran a Go Fund Me ad to help cover costs from reduced sales.

Now airport officials have decided to reduce the number of shoeshine stands to three because "fewer customers are using the service at (the Twin Cities airport) as well as at airports nationally," Lea said. "While many airports have ceased shoeshine services altogether, the MAC felt it was important to keep this long-standing amenity for travelers," but based on current and projected demand "and the desire to keep the concession sustainable" it decided to go with three stands operated by a single vendor.

Using its own point system, airports staff scored the three applicants including Royal Zeno, DG Express and] Classic Shoe Shine, a national firm. DG Express, came in first in the scoring, Classic was second and Zeno came in third, Rick King, chair of the airports commission, said in an interview. Airport officials said under state law the applications and scoring are not public information until after a vendor is selected.

"I know they (Zeno Shoe Shine) have been here a long time and I appreciate that," said King. "We had three good responses for our (request for proposals)." A review committee recommended to the commission's operations committee to go with DJ express. "I am supportive of the recommendation for the award," King said.

Commissioner Rich Ginsberg said he did not want to say how he would vote, but said he has trusted the selection process which he felt is "transparent," adding, "I don't see anything tawdry."

At his shoe shine stand a week ago in the main terminal, Givens said he empathized with Rosemary Zeno losing the shoeshine franchise after all these years. "I'm very heart-felt," Givens said. "I have the compassion." But he added "We were in it to win it." referring to the contract, and said he might hire some of Zeno's staff.

Rosemary Zeno said that she loyally continued operations during a very slow period when there was little air travel during the COVID pandemic. Standing next to her booth at the top of the F concourse last week, she said she was not in favor of eliminating Givens from the airport. Instead, she said, the commission should keep six shoe stands in the terminal, including both hers and Givens' and cited the particularly strong need for shoe shine stands in the Twin Cities where many travelers need shines in the winter time because of the ice and snow and what it does to shoes. . Like Givens, she also offers shoe cleaning of athletic shoes.

Johnny Murphy, 77, one of her shoe shine employees, said he has been shining shoes for Zeno since 2009 and thinks the airport should keep her stand. "She should have it automatically after 60 some years," he said last week as he waited for his next shoeshine customer . "It isn't right. This is. BS."

The commission is scheduled to make it's final decision at a meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. at the airport.