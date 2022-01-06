Minneapolis street repair and water maintenance workers and snowplow drivers organized under the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 averted a strike when they voted Wednesday night to accept the city's latest contract offer.

"This was a challenging negotiation, but it has now come to an end, and our members look forward to continuing to do the work necessary to make the city of Minneapolis function," read the union's statement.

"Twin Cities public sector entities need to do better for their workers as we move forward. We are seeing suburban and outstate employers valuing and recognizing our members' work with pay increases that match or exceed inflation."

The 49ers will not go on strike, even though members have had the opportunity since Dec. 28, after the union filed its intent to do so when members rejected what was then the city's final offer.

"The city is grateful that IUOE Local 49 approved the latest contract offer," said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie. "Their members are a valuable part of the city's dedicated team of employees. The city believes this is a fair and equitable agreement for the employees as well as residents and businesses of the city."

Local 49 represents more than 110 Minneapolis equipment operators and mechanics. The Laborers' International Union of North America represents about 450 other public works employees.

LIUNA Local 363 members also narrowly avoided a strike in the fall. Workers compromised with the city after a tense, yearlong negotiation for higher wages and more respect following a period when public works employees have been increasingly called upon to work in confrontational situations, such as evicting encampments and breaking down barricades in protest zones.