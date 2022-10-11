Her roots here might have been humble, from playing First Avenue's 7th Street Entry and building a megawatt music career, but Lizzo still had good taste. She managed to enjoy the local dining scene when she was here — and now that she's back in town for tonight's (Oct. 11) show at Xcel Energy Center, she hit up several fine Twin Cities restaurants.

It wasn't that long ago the singer/rapper/flutist lived in the Twin Cities, and her knowledge of the local restaurant landscape was on display when she tweeted out to fans looking for dinner recommendations just a few hours before her show.

"Ok twin cities… it's my last day here. I've had Quang, La Grasa, Pizza Lucé, Nicolette Diner, Roat Osha, where else should we eat before we leave?"

Suggestions poured in from followers, including plugs for Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, Trio Plant Based food (Lizzo has spoken about eating vegan), the Dripping Root, Owamni, Chimborazo, Colita and more.

The restaurants she hit included several iconic eats in the metro area. Quang is famous for its Vietnamese fare on Eat Street. Bar La Grassa is James Beard Award-winning chef Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre's North Loop restaurant that was one of the originators of the restaurant-dense neighborhood's hip vibe. Pizza Luce has locations throughout the metro area, but the downtown Minneapolis location has a reputation as a late night hang for musicians and fans. Nicollet Diner just relocated and reopened as a 24-hour diner, popular with drag performers. Roat Osha is beloved for its Thai food.

So far, her restaurant stops didn't include St. Paul, where Lizzo will be performing as a part of her "Special" tour promoting her new album of the same name.