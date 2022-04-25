Lest there be any doubt how far Lizzo has climbed since busting out of the Twin Cities five years ago, the hip-hop/R&B megastar has booked her first arena-headlining in her former hometown on her fall tour.

The "Truth Hurts" singer's Oct. 11 concert was one of two concerts announced Monday morning by Xcel Energy Center alongside an Aug. 13 date by Maroon 5.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday and prices yet to be announced in both cases.

Lizzo's debut at the X — which lands on a school night (Tuesday) — falls about halfway through The Special Tour, named after her long-awaited album follow-up to her 2019 breakout album "Cuz I Love You." Look for "Special" out July 15.

She issued the second single off the album, "About Damn Time," two weeks ago in conjunction with pulling double-duty as host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." The first track off the record, "Rumors" with Cardi B, arrived last year just a few weeks before she returned to Minnesota for a sold-out show at the 16,000-person Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater. Clearly, she's ready to play arenas.

Her fall tour kicks off Sept. 23 near Miami and will also hit Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in her current hometown of Los Angeles. Atlanta rapper Latto, who won the Lifetime TV contest "The Rap Game" as a teen in 2016, will open all the shows.

As for Maroon 5, Adam Levine and his "Girls Like You" and "Moves Like Jagger"-hitmaking compadres will return to the X on a Saturday night a few weeks into their 20th anniversary tour. The St. Paul date is sandwiched between other Upper Midwest stops at the Fargodome on Aug. 12 and the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis., on Aug. 15. An opening act has not been announced.