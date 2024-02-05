For the first time in more than a year and a half, Minneapolis Public Schools has a permanent superintendent.

Monday marks the first day on the job for Lisa Sayles-Adams, who most recently served as the superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools. She plans to spend her morning visiting schools and greeting students as they come to class.

That will mark the "full-circle" moment that Sayles-Adams talked about when interviewing with the school board, who ultimately chose her because of her brand of leadership and her local roots: She started her career in education in Minneapolis Public Schools.

"I am ready to come back to where I started because I know that I can help," Sayles-Adams said to Minneapolis school board members in November.

She's stepping into the district in a critical year as it faces a projected $90 million deficit for next school year and amid a "district transformation" that may include repurposing, closing or consolidating schools.

Sayles-Adams replaces Rochelle Cox, who became interim superintendent in July 2022, and had her contract extended through June 2024 when the board decided to delay a search for a permanent leader. Cox agreed to step down early so Sayles-Adams could start earlier and will return to her previous role as associate superintendent.

Sayles-Adams will get paid $107,000 to serve in the role until the end of June when Cox's contract was initially set to expire. On July 1, Sayles-Adams' three-year contract will begin with a $266,000 salary, then earn $271,000 for the second year and $276,000 for her third. She'll also receive a $600 monthly allowance for using her personal vehicle for work.

Cox and Ed Graff, the district's most recent permanent superintendent, both earned $230,000 per year.












