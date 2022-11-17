Light Snow Thursday - Cold Into The Weekend

Another Round Of Light Snow Thursday

Forecast loop and forecast 24-hour snow totals from Midnight Wednesday night to Midnight Thursday night.

Another round of light snow is expected to impact the state as we head through Wednesday night through Thursday as a trough moves on through the region. This is mainly expected to bring light snow (under an inch) across central and southern Minnesota - but some areas up north could see an inch or two.

So with another round of snow showers and/or flurries, it'll be a chilly and cloudy day with highs in the teens and 20s.

Winds out of the west to west-northwest will be increasing as we head through Thursday, starting off at 5-10 mph but increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph by the afternoon hours in the metro. Winds will gust up to at least 25-30 mph across western and southern Minnesota.

Looking closer at the Twin Cities, temperatures will stay mainly in the low and mid-20s as we head through Thursday with flurries and snow showers expected.

_______________________________________________

Even Colder Into The Weekend

Highs Friday into the weekend look to be even colder than the past few days, not making it out of the teens at least Friday and Saturday (I do think there's a chance to do so on Sunday). Cloudy skies stick around Friday and Saturday with flurry chances before sunnier skies return for Sunday.

Strong west/northwest winds will continue into Friday and Saturday, with wind gusts over 20 mph expected. Meanwhile, the combination of cold overnight temperatures and winds will cause wind chill values to dip below zero across many areas of the state - including in the heart of the metro.

_______________________________________________

Quiet To Begin Thanksgiving Week

If your Thanksgiving plans take you out of town early next week, there won't be weather concerns (at least locally!). Warmer temperatures return as well with 20s and 30s expected. Dry, but cloudier, conditions look to be around Wednesday as well before there's at least a slight chance of a rain/snow shower Wednesday night.

_______________________________________________

Light Snow Thursday - Cold Into The Weekend

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Anyone got Taylor Swift's "Snow On The Beach" stuck in their head after the winter wonderland we've been in the past few days, or is that just me? Between Monday and Tuesday, MSP picked up 3.4" of snow, with the 2.5" that fell Monday tying the (somewhat pathetic for winter, if I will say so myself) record for the day previously set in 1951.

Meanwhile, do you remember those 60s and 70s we had to start November? Those warm temperatures have helped the November temperature climb to 2.7F degrees above average halfway through the month. That shorts and t-shirt weather seems a long way off now, even though we were in the 60s as recently as last Wednesday and Thursday.

Sweater weather (or is it cardigan weather?) continues, with only teens for highs Friday and Saturday. Morning wind chills Friday and into the weekend are likely to be subzero, even in the heart of the metro. Another quick shot of snow is expected Thursday with totals under an inch. However, Monday through Wednesday next week looks quiet and warmer for pre-Thanksgiving travel.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: More snow showers. Windy. Wake up 19. High 27. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 10-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Hi January! Some flurries. Wake up 13. High 19. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Chilly & breezy with AM flurries. Wake up 15. High 18. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Subzero AM wind chills. Sunnier skies. Wake up 5. High 27. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix - more clouds up north. Wake up 15. High 29. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Back above freezing! Mainly sunny. Wake up 16. High 33. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. No pre-holiday travel concerns. Wake up 24. High 37. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 17th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 28 minutes, and 42 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 17 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 17th

1996: Six inches of snow falls in Douglas, Pope, and Stevens Counties.

1835: A strange night is observed at Ft. Snelling. Northern lights are seen over prairie fires.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Snow showers will be the main story across the nation on Thursday, with this snow possible from the Rockies across the northern tier of states into the Great Lakes and New England. Heavy lake-effect snow will be possible downwind of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, a few rain shower chances exist in southern Florida and southern Texas.

While some areas in the Rockies could see several inches of snow in the next few days, the heaviest is likely to fall downwind of the Great Lakes. Note that these snow totals are only through Friday evening. Heavy lake-effect snow will continue into the weekend, especially downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario, with multiple feet of snow possible through Sunday in the Buffalo and Watertown areas.

_______________________________________________

NASA launches Artemis 1 moon mission on its most powerful rocket ever

More from Space.com: "NASA's new era of deep space exploration has begun. With a mighty roar, the most powerful NASA rocket ever built — the Space Launch System (SLS) — soared into the Florida early morning sky on the Artemis 1 mission, a risky and long-delayed test flight to send a next-generation space capsule to the moon and back. Liftoff occurred today (Nov. 16) at 1:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT) from NASA's Pad 39B here at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. Artemis 1 is sending NASA's new Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight around the moon. This shakedown mission, NASA's first flight of a crew-capable moon ship in nearly 50 years, serves as the proving ground to see if SLS and Orion are ready to help return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2025 under NASA's Artemis program."

9 in 10 US counties have experienced a climate disaster in the last decade, report finds

More from Grist: "Ninety percent of all counties in the United States have experienced a weather disaster over the past decade, and these climate-fueled events have caused more than $740 billion in damages, according to a new report from the climate adaptation group Rebuild by Design. The "Atlas of Disaster," a first-of-its-kind study published on Wednesday, analyzes a decade of federal disaster spending to reveal which parts of the country have been hit hardest by climate change, and which are most vulnerable to future catastrophes. The report finds that the federal disaster relief system is both underfunded and inefficient: The government lacks the authority and resources to help communities fully recover after disasters, and it also spends too much money on rebuilding in risky areas."

Rich countries are trying to hit pause on climate summit's key issue

More from CNN: "The past week has given the world a glimpse of what climate-vulnerable countries have long known: while rich countries bend over backwards to pledge their support for climate action, they are far less enthusiastic when it comes to forking over the cash. At the UN's COP27 climate summit, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom are united against establishing a new fund this year to help the world's developing nations – which have contributed little to the climate crisis – recover from climate disasters. Developing a so-called loss and damage fund is a key issue at COP27, and "the litmus test for success" of the summit, said Erin Roberts, a climate policy researcher and founder of the Loss and Damage Collaboration."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser