Light Snow AM Wednesday. Cold Blast Late Week

"Earth had its 4th-warmest October on record"

Europe saw warmest October in 113 years - The planet added another warm month to a warm year, with October 2022 ranking as the world's fourth-warmest October in 143 years. Notably, the Northern Hemisphere saw its second-warmest October and Europe saw its warmest October on record, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Below are more highlights from NOAA's October global climate report: October 2022 The average global temperature for October was 1.60 degrees F (0.89 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 57.1 degrees F (14.0 degrees C), ranking as the world's fourth-warmest October on record behind 2015 (warmest), 2019 (second warmest) and 2018 (third warmest). Looking regionally, the Northern Hemisphere had its second-warmest October on record, just behind October 2015. Europe had its warmest October on record, Africa tied 2003 for its third-warmest October, while North America and Asia each had their sixth-warmest Octobers on record. Last month was the 46th consecutive October and the 454th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

Snowfall Reports From Monday

Here's a look at snowfall reports from around the region on Monday. There were some 1" to 4" reports, most of which fell during the first half of the day and cause some major issues on roads during the morning commute. The heaviest report was found near Minnesota Lake, where 4.2" fell. Nearly 2" was reported at the MSP Airport.

Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin (November 14th - 18th)

November 14th through the 18th is Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Each year, the National Weather Service, the Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Wisconsin Emergency Management promote winter safety and preparedness for all citizens wherever they are: in their homes, on the road, at work and at play. Unfortunately, many people each year suffer needlessly because they are unaware of the potential dangers of the winter season. Winter safety information will be presented each day during the week of November 14th. The winter safety information will be separated into the 5 topics this week.

Wednesday, November 16th: Winter Fire Safety

Cold winter weather means that people are inside their homes more, and likely using additional measures to help keep their homes comfortable. This can pose heightened risks for home fires in the winter, unless safety precautions are taken.

Facts

Cooking is usually the leading cause of residential fires, with open flames and heating fires often the number two and three causes

Most heating fires involve fireplaces or chimneys

Almost three-quarters of fire deaths occur in the home, making it the most dangerous place to be with regard to fire

Many home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke detectors

Safety Information

Turn off portable heating appliances when leaving the home or retiring for the evening. This includes verifying that a fire in the fireplace has been fully extinguished.

Have at least 3 feet of clearance between any heating equipment and anything that can burn. Keep children and loose clothing away from any heating equipment.

Have chimneys, fireplaces and other heating devices professionally inspected prior to the start of every heating season

Use a sturdy screen or glass closure in front of your fireplace, and burn only clean fireplace wood

Make sure smoke detectors are installed on every level of your home, including your basement. Test them monthly.

Place holiday decorations well away from heat sources. If you use a tree, water it daily as a dry tree can be consumed by fire in an instant.

Snow Wraps Up Wednesday

Here's the simulated radar from AM Wednesday to AM Thursday, which shows snow wrapping up around lunchtime Wednesday. Meanwhile, a fast moving clipper will arrive Thursday with wind-whipped flakes and falling temps.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, November 15th. Areas of light snow will be possible through the first half of the day with quieter in the afternoon. Temps will warm to near the freezing mark, which will still be well below average for this time of the year.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Monday will be nearly -10F to -20F below average for this time of the year with areas of light snow through the first half of the day.

Feels Like Temps on Wednesday

Feels like temps early Wednesday morning will be chilly with readings in the mid/upper 20s. Winds will actually pick up with falling temps later in the day, which will make it feel even cooler.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Wednesday will still be well below average for this time of the year. Readings in the morning will start in the upper 20s in the Twin Cities and will only warm to the lower 30s by the afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit through the afternoon as temperatures fall later in the afternoon.

Precipitation Departure From Average This Fall

It has been a very dry Fall so far with precipitation running more than 4.57" below average (since September 1st). The September 1st - November 14th time period was the 5th driest on record.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is nearly 9.54" below average for the year, which is the 21st driest start to any year on record (through November 14th). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.66" above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Continued Cold Through Mid November

The 850mb temp anomaly through most of next week shows below average temps across much of the Nation. It appears that the cold air is here to stay through at least the weekend ahead. It does appear that there could be a brief warmup into next week.

Record Cold Highs Possible Friday?

Friday will be a very cold day with record cold high temps possible across parts of the state. The circled numbers are the spots that are forecast to see record cold high temps at the moment. It'll feel like January in November!

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows well below average temperatures in place over the next several days. It'll feel more like winter with highs only warming into the 20s and lower 30s, which will be nearly -10F to -20F below average for this time of the year. Friday, Saturday & Sunday will be even colder with highs only warming into the teens, nearly -25F below average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well below average temperatures in place over the next several days. Light snow chances continues through Thursday with even colder temps late week and into the weekend ahead.

Lowest Wind Chills Expected Next Few Days

Here's the forecast lowest wind chills for Minneapolis over the next several days. Note that readings will be in the single digits above and below zero late week and weekend ahead.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the last full week of November. The NBM Model shows well below average temperatures continuing with another surge of colder weather late next week/weekend. The coldest air of the season arrives Thursday - Sunday, which will likely be the coldest since March.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps in place across the western two-thirds of the nation, which will be warmer than it has been through the first half of the month.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows quieter weather in place across the Central US, while more active weather will settle in across the Eastern & Western US.

Light Snow AM Wednesday. Cold Blast Late Week

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Hard to believe, but Earth just witnessed its 4th warmest October on record. According to NOAA, the average global temp was 1.6 degrees above the 20th-century average making it the 454th consecutive month where global temps were warmer than average. October 2022 was also listed as the 5th lowest October sea ice extent on record. Nationally, last month will rank in the top third warmest and driest on record. Surprised? Seems to be the norm lately, doesn't it?

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary greenhouse gas emitted by human activities and is tracked atop the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. The latest level was reported at 417 parts per million, last year it was 415ppm and 10 years ago it was 393ppm. Not a good trend.

Closer to home, temps remain at December-like levels with light snow tapering by lunchtime. A slap of even colder air arrives tomorrow, which will be enhanced by wind-whipped flakes and flurries. Friday could see record cold high temps across the state with subzero wind chills this weekend. Nope - I'll see myself out!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Lingering AM snow. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 32.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 19.

THURSDAY: Wind-whipped flakes. Turning colder. Winds: WNW 15-30. High: 25.

FRIDAY: Record cold high temps possible. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 11. High: 16.

SATURDAY: Hibernating cold. Scattered flurries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 10. High: 18.

SUNDAY: Feels subzero. Peeks of pm Sunshine. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 7. High: 20.

MONDAY: More sunshine. Still quite cold. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 10. High: 27.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Afternoon thaw? Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 17. High: 33.

This Day in Weather History

November 16th

1933: Record lows are set in a few locations including Farmington with a low of 11 degrees below zero, Little Falls at 10 degrees below zero, Chaska at 9 below and Milaca at 8 degrees below.

1931: A tornado touches down near Maple Plain in Hennepin County. The tornado damage path was five miles long.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 16th

Average High: 42F (Record: 68F set in 1931, 1953)

Average Low: 28F (Record: -2F set in 1933)

Record Rainfall: 1.27" set in 1996

Record Snowfall: 10.5" set in 1909

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 16th

Sunrise: 7:11am

Sunset: 4:43pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 31 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 19 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 4 minutes

Moon Phase for November 16th at Midnight

0.7 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows well below average temperatures continuing across much of the nation with readings nearly -10F to -20F below average.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows lingering wintry precipitation across the northern tier of the nation with minor accumulations possible.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows lingering wintry precipitation across the Upper Midwest & Great Lakes with some snow accumulation possible.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, soggy weather continues across the Great Lakes and Northeast. There will also be areas of heavier precipitation in the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), snow accumulations will be possible across the nation as we head through, what will be, a very chilly middle part of November for many nationwide.

Climate Stories

"'Solar and Wind Offer the Best Route for Economic Development' in Africa, Report Finds"

"A new analysis released Monday details why nations across Africa would be wise to set their sights on massive investments in renewable solar energy and avoid the pitfalls of the so-called "Dash for Gas" paradigm that would staddle economies with stranded assets, waste billions in costly fossil fuel infrastructure, and increase financial instability over the coming years. The new Carbon Tracker report — titled African Sun: Why Solar Not Gas Offers Continent the Best Economic Opportunity in the Transition — argues that a rejection of dirty fossil fuels in favor of renewables means that "electricity will be the backbone of Africa's economic future, with solar leading the way."

"Satellites can track CO2 emissions in real-time, leaving polluters nowhere to hide"

To ensure that countries keep their climate commitments, more needs to be done to rein in 'super-emitters' such as power plants, megacities, refineries, and giant factories. These together are responsible for nearly half of humanity's total output of greenhouse gases. Now, scientists have shown that for these large super-emitters of carbon dioxide 'tracking-at-the-source' is already possible, even with existing satellites. A new study, published in Frontiers in Remote Sensing undertook a "proof-of-principle," using five years of carbon dioxide measurements from NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2 (OCO-2) and OCO-3 – which is attached to the ISS.

"13 Daily Habits To Support Your Immune Health This Cold & Flu Season"

"Ready or not, cold and flu season is here. This time of year is tough on our immune systems, but adding some healthy habits to your everyday routine can help bolster your body's defense system. Follow this daily schedule to stay healthy and enable your body to ward off colds, the flu, and any other illness it may encounter. If you can, bundle up and head outside for 10 to 20 minutes first thing in the morning. Exposing your eyes to early morning light helps increase dopamine—a neurotransmitter that helps support innate immunity1. Seeing natural light upon waking also helps boost your cortisol, which helps wake you up, energize you for the day, and regulate your circadian rhythm. In addition to helping you fall asleep at a reasonable hour at the end of your day, a healthy circadian rhythm has been found to support immune function2 (even outside of sleep health)."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX