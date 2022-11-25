Sunny And Nice For Black Friday

It'll be a little on the chilly side if you're heading out early for Black Friday shopping with temperatures in the 20s. However, I remember (at least feel like) it was a lot colder as a young kid standing in line outside of Toys R Us at 3 AM in the morning! Highs will climb into the mid-40s Friday under lots of sunshine. If you're taking part in the free state park entry promotion today - no real weather concerns for hiking!

Sunshine will dominate the state Friday with highs in the upper 30s up north to the low 50s in southwest Minnesota. These highs are above average - up to 15F!

Quiet Extended Holiday Weekend

For those who like the weather interrupting their holiday travel... well, I've got bad news for you this extended holiday weekend. It's going to be a nice and quiet one! Saturday will feature more sun than Sunday, along with warmer temperatures as highs potentially climb to near 50F. Behind a frontal system Sunday, and with cloud cover, we'll see temperatures only in the 30s. Ignore the rain chance Sunday - any precipitation chances will be to our south and east. For those that aren't traveling back until Monday, quiet conditions are expected to start the week with mainly cloudy skies and highs trying to approach 40F once again.

Keeping An Eye On The Middle Of Next Week...

Forecast image off the European model for 6 PM Tuesday Night.

Just a heads up - we are watching a system that'll be moving through the upper Midwest during the midweek time frame next week that could bring rain, freezing rain, and snow along with it. Of course, with it being this far out there is uncertainty with the overall track, timing, etc, but it is something to be keeping an eye on into next week.

Forecast Calls For Power Shopping

By Paul Douglas

Here's a prediction: looking back on your life the stuff you accumulated will be background noise. What matters is who you loved, what you saw and how you made things better. Please forgive me for a hurried forecast. I have to rush out to the mall. I hope I don't get trampled again this year.

I don't want to bury the lede: soak up the sunshine and relative warmth into the weekend because winter stages a comeback next week. Confidence is growing of potentially plowable snowfall amounts late Tuesday into midday Wednesday, with another shot of snow a week from Saturday. Within 9 days daytime highs may be stuck in the teens again. This is only a very temporary vacation from winter.

Blue sky coupled with Pacific air will lure the mercury well into the 40s today and Saturday, when a few lucky towns will hit 50F. Not too shabby, considering today's sun angle is equivalent to January 21, with 9 hours, 13 minutes of daylight.

One month 'til Christmas? Uh oh. Hey Alexa, is there any money left in my bank account!!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Wake up 29. High 46. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Blue sky, breezy and milder. Wake up 36. High 49. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wake up 33. High 38. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds, still quiet. Wake up 28. High 41. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow arrives, mixing with rain. Wake up 31. High 34. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow tapers, potentially plowable? Wake up 18. High 25. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Wake up 9. High 30. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 25th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 12 minutes, and 7 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 53 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

November 25th

1977: Record lows are set across central Minnesota with lows in the teens below zero. Montevideo had the coldest temperature of 18 degrees below zero along with Long Prairie at 16 degrees below zero.

1820: Ft. Snelling is in the middle of a three-day blizzard that would dump nine inches of snow.

National Weather Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Deep South on Friday, some of which could be heavy, due to a frontal boundary nearby and areas of low pressure. The back side of that system across parts of New Mexico and western Texas will see snow and mixed precipitation. A frontal boundary moving east will bring rain, snow, and ice chances to the East Coast. Meanwhile, a system in the Pacific Northwest brings rain and snow chances.

Very heavy rain is expected to fall in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and Southern Plains over the next few days, with rainfall tallies of 3-5" possible. On the cold side (into western Texas and New Mexico), several inches of snow is expected to fall.

- D.J. Kayser