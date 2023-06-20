Metro Transit has turned the bus around and decided to extend light-rail service for fans to get home after this weekend's much anticipated Taylor Swift concerts.

"Due to expected high demand, additional light rail and/or bus service will be provided after the Taylor Swift concerts," the transit service announced quietly on its website.

About 60,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium each night. But the last Green and Blue Line trains leave the stadium station about 11:30; the 3 ½-hour concert may go longer.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had requested that Metro Transit add after-hours service for both concert days, spokeswoman Ally Peters said last week. The agency cited staffing shortages and said it was offering overtime pay to attract drivers.

The agency also reminded Swifties — and Twin Cities Pride Festival revelers — that conventional and rapid bus routes will be in operation: "Several bus routes exit downtown Minneapolis past 1 a.m., including the Metro D (bus) Line. The Metro Blue (light rail) Line also has northbound trips that operate past midnight, which can be used to access the ABC Ramps near Target Field."

There are a few bus options for those heading to the Mall of America and downtown St. Paul. Fans can walk a few blocks to 8th Street and Park Avenue to catch a Metro Transit D Line rapid bus to the mall until about 1:13 a.m. For downtown St. Paul, Swifties can walk to Washington Avenue and catch Route 3 to St. Paul until about 1 a.m., though the number of buses is sparse on the weekend.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is offering a $5 roundtrip on its Swiftie bus for both shows, according to its website.

Hannah Pinski and Zoë Jackson contributed to this article.