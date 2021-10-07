Life Time completed its second initial public offering and raised $702 million by selling 39 million share at $18 per share.

Founded in 1992 the health club and wellness company was a public company from 2004 through 2015 before Bahram Akradi, the company's founder, chairman and chief executive, and private equity investors took the company private.

"This has been a fantastic demonstration of the resilience of our team and working through the challenges," Akradi said in an interview. "The company is in amazing position and membership is coming back strong. We have more growth opportunities than ever before. The company is really positioned well as a 'healthy way of life' company."

During the phase of private ownership the company expanded into more markets, opened more health clubs, expanded its health and wellness services, expanded into co-working spaces and changed its real estate model from primarily owning the land under its clubs to leasing.

The company now has 153 premium fitness centers in 29 states and Canada, including 24 locations in Minnesota. The company also has a growing digital membership by offering fitness classes virtually and it sponsors more than 30 athletic events nationally.

The offering was undersized, pricing at the low end of the expected pricing range of $18 to $21 per share and selling fewer shares. At the top end of the range the company could have raised approximately $1 billion and eclipsed the previous largest IPO by Bloomington-based Bright Health which raised $924 million in their IPO earlier this year.

The company has a new ticker symbol LTH and the parent company name is Life Time Group Holdings Inc.

Underwriters of Life Time's current offering have an option to sell an additional 5.85 million shares in an overallotment.

"As we begin this next phase in our company's history, the transition from private to public will strengthen our strategy to provide members with the best experiences and programs in the best places and via the best digital platform, delivered by the best people and performers," Akradi added in the release.

The going private transaction and subsequent years of private ownership the company accumulated $2.4 billion in debt as of June 30, 2021. Proceeds of the public offering will be used to repay long-term debts.

In its "first" IPO in 2004 Life Time raised $183 million by selling 9.9 million shares, approximately 30% of the company, at $18.50 a share. When it went public then it had 34 fitness centers in eight states including 14 clubs in Minnesota.

"The fact that we were able to accomplish this again shows well about the pedigree of the brand, the capability of the brand and the culture of the company," Akradi added.

Favorable market conditions have encouraged more companies to go public this year including Minnesota companiesBright Health, Agility Health Inc., CVRx Inc., Sun Country Airlines, SkyWater Technology Inc. and Miromatrix Medical Inc.

Shares of Life Time started trading shortly after the rest of the market opened with shares at $17.33, down 3.9% in early trading.