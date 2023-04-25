Life Time Group Holdings continues to bounce back from its pandemic downturn.

From January to March of this year, Chanhassen-based Life Time earned $27.5 million, a big increase from the the loss of $38 million it reported during the same time last year. It was also a lot more than the $10 million to $11 million in profits company executives earlier estimated.

Revenue jumped more than 30% to nearly $511 million, which Life Time called a new first-quarter record on Tuesday as it announced its earnings. Its revenue beat Wall Street predictions, and its share price was up about 8% in mid-afternoon trading.

"We are very pleased with our start to fiscal 2023. ... All of our strategic initiatives, together with our rewiring of the company, are delivering increasing revenue and higher margins," said Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi, in a statement.

Tuesday's earnings follow a successful end-of-year quarter in which Life Time earned a profit of $13.7 million, way better than its loss the year before of almost $305 million.

Life Time's growth is due in large part because of its increase in membership dues, which Life Time has been raising for months. Fitness center memberships increased by about 39,000 in the first three months of the year. Total memberships, which include digital on-hold memberships, increased about 9% to 813,500.

As of the end of March, Life Time operated 164 athletic centers, with three opening so far this year and seven more planned to open later this year.

To help generate funds, Life Time has also sold and leased back several of its properties, including a facility it sold for about $45 million earlier this month. The company said it remains on track to complete $300 million in sale-leaseback transactions in 2023.