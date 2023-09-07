Next year, seniors using Medicare benefits seeking a pickleball game, laps in the pool or just a walk on the treadmill at Life Time will have fewer hours to do so.

The Chanhassen-based fitness chain revealed its plan to affected members in recent weeks, upsetting some who don't like the disruption. Gym industry experts said while it's a bit unusual, Life Time's decision reflects the growing challenge fitness centers face in trying to accommodate discount memberships while also preserving their bottom line.

Currently, seniors enrolled in Medicare health insurance plans don't face time limitations and can visit any Life Time club at any time without paying individually. But starting in January, Life Time will restrict Medicare members to visiting only between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and after 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There won't be restrictions on Sundays.

Life Time said the changes came after recent negotiations between the national chain and Medicare fitness program administrators about the rate the programs will pay the fitness company on behalf of Medicare members. The rate Medicare providers pay is significantly discounted from the standard membership, which can go as high as $299 a month.

"Ultimately, as opposed to not renewing agreements and providing no further membership options for Medicare enrollees, we aimed to create a solution that could continue to serve a large and rapidly growing Medicare population and do so with a continued, significant price advantage," Life Time said in a statement. "We acknowledge that there is no perfect solution for everyone, but we believe we arrived at an offering that still provides strong value with unlimited visits, along with options."

The changes apply across all Medicare health plans for seniors and at all Life Time locations, the company said.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Medica and UCare said about 18,000 seniors — mostly Minnesotans — work out at Life Time as part of their Medicare coverage.

Money matter

Access to fitness centers is not a standard benefit in Medicare, which provides health insurance for seniors and certain special populations. But a growing share of seniors opt to receive the coverage through Medicare Advantage plans from private insurers, which routinely include access to gyms as an extra benefit. The fitness benefit also is a part of a few Medicare supplemental policies, which private insurers sell to round-out benefits in original Medicare.

To administer fitness benefits, health insurers hire third-party companies such as SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active/One Pass, which is part of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group.

People with Medicare memberships can purchase an upgrade option for as low as $80 per month for unlimited access during all open hours, Life Time said.

For more than 30 years, Bob Margolis, 77, of Arden Hills, has been visiting the Life Time club in Fridley, formerly a Northwest Athletic Club. He stopped paying dues directly to Life Time a few years ago because he gained access through his Medicare health plan.

With the new limits next year, Margolis said he'll delay his weekday workouts until later in the morning. But he thinks the changes will inconvenience others more, since he estimates seniors account for at least half the people using his club most mornings.

"I think it's pretty clear that they're just trying to get more money from the insurance companies," Margolis said about Life Time. "Or if they don't get it out of the insurance companies, they're going to try and get people to shell out $80 per month."

The change has frustrated Diane Lysen, 72, of Edina, who regularly visits Life Time's club in Eden Prairie. Since her Saturday morning fitness class won't be open to seniors next year, Lysen already has talked with the club about whether it could re-schedule the sessions to fit with the new limitations. Lysen doesn't want to change clubs, but she questioned why the company is making the change.

"It isn't like we're over-using the equipment," said Lysen, who works as an insurance agent.

Life Time said other fitness centers also place limits on Medicare health plan members' frequency of visits or number of classes.

But Joshua Haberman, the chief executive at Bloomington-based insurance broker Haberman & Alexander, said Life Time's decision strikes him as atypical. Health clubs YMCA of the North operates, for example, don't limit the hours for Medicare members.

"I've never heard of anybody restricting hours," he said. "You're either in or you're out. And if you're in, you can go to anything that's generally publicly available and free to people who have memberships."

Shawnee Christensen, an insurance agent in New Hope, said she's fielded complaints about the change, something she's heard of happening in other states but never before in Minnesota.

Paying dues

John Atwood — founder and managing partner of Boston area-based Atwood Consulting, which advises gyms and other athletic facilities — said many fitness centers often wrestle with how to offer discounted memberships. It can be difficult for fitness facilities, even including nonprofits like the YMCA, to offer subsidized memberships for Medicare fitness programs such as SilverSneakers.

"The amount of revenue that comes in from SilverSneakers is so small, it's hard to justify having the program. ... I have no idea of what Medicare is paying. My guess is not a lot," he said.

For a club with membership costs ranging from $9 to $30 a month, the fees could be comparable. However, that's not fitness centers like Life Time, Atwood said.

Through the past couple of years, Life Time has invested millions of dollars to open more resort-like clubs with numerous amenities like salt water pools, cabanas and spas. As clubs have elevated their amenities, Life Time has increased its membership dues, with the lowest tier at $99 a month.

"We have adjusted the prices for the new customers coming in entirely to manage the experience we want," said Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi in a July call with analysts.

Akradi added dues could continue to increase.

In April, May and June of this year, Life Time turned a profit of $17 million as opposed to a net loss of $2.3 million during the same time last year. That's thanks in large part to the revenue per center membership increasing about 10% and membership dues and enrollment fees going up 25% to more than $387,000.

Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, meanwhile, have been a profitable line of business for insurers.

Life Time has acknowledged the importance of seniors at its clubs. Last year, it launched its ARORA programming specifically for seniors. Life Time already offers about 10% discounted memberships to members 65 and older. Life Time has also focused on becoming a premier provider of pickleball, a low-impact sport popular among older adults. This week, Life Time opened its first ground-up pickleball location in Chanhassen with eight indoor and seven outdoor pickleball courts, a viewing area, lounge, dressing rooms and more.

Atwood, who used to run a health club in the Boston area that served a lot of seniors, said he thought Life Time probably has several reasons for wanting to restrict Medicare hours. That includes the general need to make more revenue per member and to address crowding issues during prime hours that could detract from the experience for members paying full price.

Life Time's new policy sounds appropriate, Atwood said.

"It might legitimately be a way that Life Time can keep this program going."