Introduction: Host Michael Rand listens back and shares a few clips from Kirk Cousins' session with reporters on Wednesday — his first comments since he landed on the COVID list late last week and had to miss the Vikings' pivotal game at Green Bay. Cousins didn't seem very contrite or forthcoming, leaving Rand wanting more — perhaps a fitting theme for the 2021 Vikings.

8:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to talk about the team's frustrating stretch, which includes a five-game losing streak spread out almost nearly a calendar month because of COVID interruptions. Will the injection of Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi into the lineup Thursday at Boston jump-start the Wild, or will this slide continue?

20:00: Rand takes a look at the Wolves' 98-90 win over Oklahoma City and finds Aaron Rodgers firing back at the MVP voter who called him a "jerk."

