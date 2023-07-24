Timed tickets, legions of fans, live music, special sales — get ready for the next big event to hit the Twin Cities: Le Creuset's Factory to Table sale.

The cookware giant is bringing its popular sale to Minnesota for the first time. The event, Sept. 21-24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center (1301 2nd Av. S.), is like Black Friday Meets Museum Exhibit as shoppers get a chance to buy the brand's premium cookware — including limited edition colors and shapes and sizes typically not available in stores — at a steep discount.

Here's what you need to know:

The background: The nearly 100-year-old cookware maker held its first Factory to Table event seven years ago in Charleston, S.C., its home base. The sales are now held throughout the country, and offer discounts from 30% to 60% on a wide range of products, from Signature and Classic pieces to factory seconds and clearance items.

Be a VIP: A $25 ticket will buy a 90-minute shopping session on Sept. 21, the day before the sale opens to the public. Sessions are timed and start at 10 a.m. Shoppers will be treated to live music and the chance to purchase a Le Creuset Mystery Box, which contains up to $350 worth of Le Creuset products (at previous sales, the boxes cost $50). Sorry, only one box per person.

General admission: Timed shopping sessions start at 10 a.m. Sept. 22-Sept. 24.; tickets are $10.

Buying tickets: Tickets are on sale now. An online ticket is required for admission. Get them at lecreuset.ticketspice.com/ftteventminneapolis.

More discounts: Veterans and active-duty service members and their spouses will receive an additional 15% off select items with proof of ID. Hospitality industry workers will receive an extra 10% off select items; just be sure to bring proof, such as an employee ID or pay stub.

Shop for good: Part of the sale proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels America, which works to address isolation and hunger among seniors.

Have questions? Le Creuset's website has an FAQ that's extremely helpful (lecreuset.com/factory-to-table-sale.html).