The Larry McKenzie era at Minneapolis North is slipping further into the past.

Trent Witz, for nine seasons a key figure alongside McKenzie as an assistant coach and director of basketball operations, has decided to leave the North program.

Witz's exit follows McKenzie's departure in July, when the longtime coach said he was retiring. McKenzie's 24-year head coaching career included six state championships in stops at Minneapolis Henry, Holy Angels and North. He won state titles at North in 2016 and 2017.

Witz was right there for McKenzie's nine years at North and both of those state championships.

"I'm kind of McKenzie's guy, and I decided to close that chapter of my life," Witz said.

North chose former Timberwolves player Ricky Davis to replace McKenzie, revealing the decision in August. Witz said he has been taking questions related to his position as director of basketball operations and felt he wasn't in position to answer them because he hasn't been in contact with anyone from the new staff.

"I don't want to speak on behalf of the program when I am not part of the program," he said.

"I'm not on bad terms with North. I've been helping with the transition. I just decided I needed to make this public."

Witz, 39, remains interested in helping a high school basketball program. He's not looking for a head coaching job because it would cut into his time with his 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

"I'm happy handling operations and assisting," he said. "It gives me time to be a father. I'm a good Robin to someone else's Batman."