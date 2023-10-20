Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The building that once housed the Kmart store on Lake Street in Minneapolis caught fire well before dawn Friday and continued to burn as daybreak arrived.

Fire crews scrambled to the blaze about 5 a.m., and it continues to roar from inside the boarded up and vacant building, sending large clouds of smoke hundreds of feet into the sky.

Multiple aerial ladders were sending water down onto the nearly block-long structure, the Fire Department said.

A rear wall has partly collapsed, according to the Fire Department.

"Fire crews continue to work to extinguish the large amount of fire," read a statement issued by the Fire Department about 45 minutes before dawn's 7:35 a.m. arrival. "Fire crews are working to contain the fire from spreading through the building."

Natural gas and electric companies were standing by should utilities need to be shut off, the Fire Department added.

Fire officials have yet to address how the fire began.

Kmart opened on the 10-acre site in 1978 and was part of a revitalization effort for the Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street area. The decision to build the store severing Nicollet has been controversial ever since.

In 2020, Minneapolis agreed to pay $9.1 million to buy out Kmart's lease and move forward with plans to demolish the building. The planning process has been time consuming, but the structure is expected to be razed next spring.

That's just the first step in what is expected to be a years-long project. Construction on the roadway to reconnect Nicollet will likely begin in 2025 and other development is not anticipated until 2027.

The site will eventually be transformed into a high-density mix of homes and businesses with public gathering spaces. But first, city officials and community leaders want the public's help deciding what the redevelopment should look like and which amenities are the biggest priority.

The Kmart store was in its final weeks of business when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020. Demolition plans were stalled after riots erupted following Floyd's murder.

The nearby Lake Street post office was among the more than 1,500 buildings damaged, and the city leased space temporarily in the former Kmart to the U.S. Postal Service.

Staff writer Christopher Magan contributed to this report.