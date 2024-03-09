Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lakeville native Regan Smith set a pair of records in two victories Friday at a Pro Swim Series meet Friday in Westmont, Ill.

The three-time Olympic medalist won the 200-meter butterfly in 2 minutes, 4.80 seconds, a Pro Swim Series record. About 30 minutes later, Smith won the 100 backstroke in 57.64, a U.S. Open record. That time was .07 off her American record.

Smith, who was second in the 100 fly Thursday, will finish the meet with the 200 back on Saturday.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

• Ike Mezzenga's three-run homer in the top of the ninth lifted Gophers baseball team to an 8-5 victory over Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash. The Gophers (6-6) trailed 4-1 after five innings before tying the score 5-5 after seven. Weber Neels drove in three runs for the Gophers with a sacrifice fly and two-run double.

• Nani Valencia singled, doubled and tripled and had two RBI as the Gophers softball team beat Longwood 6-1 in Clemson, S.C.

• The No. 17 Gophers gymnastics team finished second at the Alabama quad with a score of 197.400. No. 9 Alabama won with 198.000 points, while No. 24 Illinois had 196.075 and Talladega College had 191.000.