The State Patrol identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Freeborn County, one of two deadly motorcycle crashes on Minnesota roads over the holiday weekend.

Michael Gerard Kerns, 63, of Lakeville died just before noon Sunday on Interstate 35 in Freeman Township between Albert Lea and the Iowa state line, the patrol said.

Kerns was southbound when he lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson and crashed into the center barricade, according to the patrol. Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash; Kerns was declared dead at the scene.

Another man died Saturday morning after a separate motorcycle crash in the Anoka County suburb of Ramsey.

That driver died after he collided with a rented moving truck as its driver attempted a U-turn in the 15400 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW. in Ramsey, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified. The woman driving the truck was not hurt.